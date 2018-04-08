Fencer leading the way at Brookfield Academy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKFIELD-- Hope Schlosser is a sophomore at Brookfield Academy. She competes on the fencing team. She started fencing after the 7th grade in a Brookfield Academy summer program. Hope is a Epee fencer. Last season she took home bronze in the conference tournament. That was the highest any fencer at Brookfield Academy has ever finished. Hope is the youngest of 8 siblings. She says all her brothers and sisters played sports, and that she is keeping up that tradition in a different way.

Hope Schlosser

Brookfield Academy Sophomore

Fencer