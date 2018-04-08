× Firefighters battle small blaze at home near Edgeworth and Calumet in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Firefighters on Sunday, April 8 were called out to a home near Edgeworth Dr. and Calumet Rd. for a small fire.

It happened around 9:30 a.m.

We’re told the fire mainly impacted the exterior of the home. The cause is under investigation.

No one was hurt.

A homeowner at the scene told FOX6 News the home serves as a group home. The homeowner indicated a cigarette may have led to the fire. Again — the official cause is under investigation.