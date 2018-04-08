Home declared ‘unfit for habitation,’ kids removed after police called out for fight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARBONDALE, Pa. -- A home on Spring St. in Carbondale, Pennsylvania was declared "unfit for human habitation" after police were called out for a fight between a woman and her boyfriend.

Police said they were called as a result of a fight between Emily Delamarter and her boyfriend, Joshua Freitas.

"I heard them fighting down the street. I don't know where the babies were, but I heard them fighting down the street," a neighbor told WNEP.

According to police, when officers arrived, they found Delamarter emotionally upset in the street. They escorted her home and were immediately taken aback by the level and degree of filth in the home.

Court documents show the apartment was covered in garbage and old food. It smelled of mold that appeared to come from the ceiling that collapsed from water damage.

When officers went upstairs, they found two young children walking and crawling around in garbage, old diapers, old food, dirty clothing, and used and uncapped needles left from drug use.

"Nobody should be subjected to that kind of stuff, but people are sick, you know? It really is sick. It is. People don't really think when they're on drugs. They kind of just have a monster inside them they can't really get rid of," said Rob Azrieo, who lives next door.

Neighbors told WNEP it had been a few days since they had heard the children's voices. They thought maybe they moved somewhere else.

"I didn't hear the babies for a long time, so I thought the babies were already gone somewhere. It does break my heart, you know, for the kids that something like that had to happen," added a neighbor.

Both Delmarter and Freitas were taken to jail on child endangerment and drug charges.

Police said the children were under the care of Children Services until a family member could take over their care.