Kick off the spring season with a new bike from the Bike Expo Sale

WEST ALLIS -- Thousands of bikes are up for grabs at the Wheel And Sprocket Bike Show at State Fair Park. Sunday, April 8 is the last day!

Celebrate cycling with Wheel & Sprocket's 34th annual Bike Expo Sale at Wisconsin State Fair Park, April 5-8th. This is the Largest Bike Sale in the Nation with over 2,000 bikes ON SALE and ready to ride home along with 1,000's of Accessories. Bike Expo Sale is the kickoff to spring and the cycling season! We have something for every kind of cyclist at Expo and back it up all of our bikes with our 30 Day Test Ride Guarantee.