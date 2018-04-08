× Kohl Foundation awards: 191 students, 100 teachers, 16 principals awarded scholarships

MILWAUKEE — Thousands of dollars in scholarships was granted to students, teachers and administrators who have gone above and beyond.

The first of the Herb Kohl Foundation awards were handed out at Riverside University High School Sunday, April 8.

$10,000 scholarships were awarded to 191 graduating high school students across the state, and $6,000 scholarships were handed out to 100 teachers and 16 principals and their schools.

Recipients demonstrated academic excellence and high motivation to achieve.

The Kohl Foundation Scholarship and Fellowship program was established by Herb Kohl, philanthropist and businessman, in 1990. To date the foundation has awarded $14.5 million to Wisconsin educators, principals, students, and schools.

Below is a complete list of recipients:

2018 Excellence Scholars

CESA 1

Karlee Anderson, New Berlin New Berlin Mid/High School, New Berlin

Cole Aschenbrener, Pleasant Prairie Saint Joseph Catholic Academy, Kenosha

Julia Buskirk, Whitefish Bay Whitefish Bay High School, Whitefish Bay

Kiva Carman-Frank, Milwaukee King International, Milwaukee

Lauren Demasek, New Berlin Eisenhower Mid/High School, New Berlin

Ruth Fetaw, Milwaukee King International, Milwaukee

Aimee Galaszewski, Greenfield Pius XI Catholic High School, Milwaukee

Queila Griffin, Racine Case High School, Racine

Alena Huang, Brookfield Brookfield Central High School, Brookfield

Priyanka Iyer, Franklin Franklin High School, Franklin

Joseph Jurss, Cedarburg Milwaukee Lutheran High School, Milwaukee

Barbara Klos, Menomonee Falls Menomonee Falls High School, Menomonee Falls

Jenna Klos, Grafton Grafton High School, Grafton

Kadie Kraabel, Kenosha Indian Trail High School, Kenosha

Maddy Langkamp, Lannon Brown Deer Mid/High School, Brown Deer

Amanda Mui, Delafield High School of Health Sciences, Wales

Biluge Ntabala, Milwaukee Milwaukee High School of the Arts, Milwaukee

Alayna Perry, Milwaukee King International High School, Milwaukee

Karinna Piwek, Milwaukee King International High School, Milwaukee

Abby Schill, Shorewood Shorewood High School, Shorewood

Natalie Schmidt, Brookfield Brookfield East High School, Brookfield

Kellen Sharp, Milwaukee Reagan High School, Milwaukee

Ryan Sobczak, Germantown Germantown High School, Germantown

Miranda Spindt, Waukesha Kettle Moraine Global School, Wales

Sophia Sun, Brookfield Brookfield Central High School, Brookfield

Azeb Weldemariam, Milwaukee Milwaukee High School of the Arts, Milwaukee

Janie Xue, Pewaukee Pewaukee High School, Pewaukee

CESA 2

Evanka Annyapu, Madison Memorial High School, Madison

Margaret Brackey, Monona Homeschooled

Yuanqi Cai, Madison Madison West High School, Madison

Benjamin Dellheim, Williams Bay Williams Bay High School, Williams Bay

Emma Hanisko, Cambridge Cambridge High School, Cambridgetone

Sean Harvatine, Janesville Milton High School, Milton

Scottee Hoff, Brodhead Brodhead High School, Brodhead

Jenna Hotvedt, Burlington Burlington High School, Burlington

Hailey Kammerer, Juda Juda High School, Juda

Sally Lemke, Edgerton Edgerton High School, Edgerton

Sophia Liu, Waunakee Waunakee High School, Waunakee

James Neuberger, Lake Mills Lakeside Lutheran High School, Lake Mills

Cora Purdue, Brodhead Brodhead High School, Brodhead

Sydney Robson, Burlington Catholic Central High School, Burlington

Connor Steinke, Whitewater Whitewater High School, Whitewater

Michaela Suski, Watertown Watertown High School, Watertown

Sydney Tone, Stoughton Homeschooled

Morgan Tresemer, Brodhead Brodhead High School, Brodhead

Madlyn Zingler, Watertown Watertown High School, Watertown

Leah Zinnen, Burlington Burlington High School, Burlington

CESA 3

Adam Riley, Mount Hope Fennimore High School, Fennimore

Evan Straka, Lancaster Lancaster High School, Lancaster

CESA 4

Kayla Kaczorowski, Fountain City Cochrane-Fountain City High School, Fountain City

Elissa Nott, Onalaska Aquinas High School, La Crosse

Sydney Sherry, Westby Westby High School, Westby

Curtis Weltzien, Arcadia Arcadia High School, Arcadia

CESA 5

Sophia Butkiewicz, Waupaca Waupaca High School, Waupaca

Alexis Ford, Stevens Point Stevens Point Area Senior High School, Stevens Point

Ashley Hagenow, Poynette Rio Community High School, Rio

Zachary Kozlowski, Wisconsin Rapids Wisconsin Rapids High School, Wisconsin Rapids

Sophia Mauney, Spencer Columbus Catholic High School, Marshfield

Roma Shah, Marshfield Marshfield High School, Marshfield

Kacey Soetebier, Vesper Pittsville High School, Pittsville

Zoe Stratman, Marshfield Columbus Catholic High School, Marshfield

CESA 6

Isaac Bock, Oshkosh Oshkosh North High School, Oshkosh

Gideon Cain, Cedarburg Living Word Lutheran High School, Jackson

Maggie Ciriacks, West Bend West Bend School District, West Bent

Erika Dorow, New London New London High School, New London

Kyle Engels, Juneau Dodgeland High School, Juneau

Aristidis Giannopoulos, Oshkosh Valley Christian School, Oshkosh

Elizabeth Jonker, Brandon Central WI Christian School, Waupun

Natalie Kuehl, Sherwood Kaukauna High School, Kaukauna

Anna Maramonte, North Fond du Lac Horace Mann High School, North Fond du Lac

Olivia McClain, West Bend West Bend West High School, West Bend

Olivia Pusch, Rubicon Hartford Union High School, Hartford

Julia Thompson, Kimberly Kimberly High School, Kimberly

Olivia Verbeke, Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran High School, Appleton

CESA 7

Lamyra Adams, Sturgeon Bay Sevastopol High School, Sturgeon Bay

Nicholas Akstulewicz, Sheboygan Sheboygan North High School, Sheboygan

Regan Allen, Green Bay Green Bay Southwest High School, Green Bay

Lydia Arnoldussen, Hilbert Stockbridge High School, Stockbridge

Brandon Buck, De Pere West De Pere High School, De Pere

Macy Dueno, Manitowoc Roncalli Catholic High School, Manitowoc

Steven Fredeen, Green Bay Green Bay Southwest High School, Green Bay

Kara Friske, Kohler Kohler High School, Kohler

John Gahnz, Green Bay Green Bay Southwest High School, Green Bay

Evan Mihalakakos, Manitowoc Roncalli Catholic High School, Manitowoc

Preston Pond, Sheboygan Sheboygan North High School, Sheboygan

Brenna Rauwerdink, Sheboygan Falls Oostburg High School, Oostburg

Megan Waage, Elkhart Lake Elkhart Lake High School, Elkhart Lake

Ambrose Wiering, Two Rivers Homeschooled

CESA 8

Sydney Steinbach, Bonduel Shawano High School, Shawano

CESA 9

Olivia Coleman, Kronenwetter D C Everest High School, Weston

Grace Latzig, Gleason Tomahawk High School, Tomahawk

Grace Martin, Kronenwetter D C Everest High School, Weston

Grace Schuler, Wausau Wausau West High School, Wausau

Jessica Slowik, Deerbrook Elcho High School, Elcho

CESA 10

Vanessa Loe, Ladysmith Ladysmith High School, Ladysmith

Collin Prill, Chippewa Falls Chippewa Falls High School, Chippewa Falls

CESA 11

Samuel Butler, Balsam Lake Saint Croix Falls High School, Saint Croix Falls

Alaina Driscoll, Saint Croix Falls Saint Croix Falls High School, Saint Croix Falls

Katherine Herrick, Cushing Saint Croix Falls High School, Saint Croix Falls

Grace Klein, St. Croix Falls Saint Croix Falls High School, Saint Croix Falls

Addie McCurdy, St. Croix Falls Saint Croix Falls High School, Saint Croix Falls

CESA 12

Kevin Garland, Poplar Northwestern High School, Maple

Rachel Halberg, Hayward Hayward High School, Hayward

2018 Teacher Fellows

CESA 1

Susan Bolly-Schlenker, Milwaukee Nicolet High School, Glendale

Jessica Borkowski, Sussex Blessed Savior Catholic School, Milwaukee

Holly Bourbonais, Mequon Saint Charles Borromeo School, Milwaukee

Amy Brandenstein, Oconomowoc Asa Clark Middle School, Pewaukee

Cheryl Crosby, Milwaukee Transition High School, Milwaukee

Kathleen Dewey, Mequon Saint Eugene School, Fox Point

Sarah Fadness, Milwaukee Milwaukee School of Languages, Milwaukee

Angie Fulfer, Elm Grove Horizon School, Pewaukee

Kevin Gleeson, Milwaukee Saint Thomas More High School, Milwaukee

Pamela Kania, Greendale Swanson Elementary School, Brookfield

Rebecca Klug, Milwaukee New Berlin Middle/High School, New Berlin

Kimberly Knutson, Milwaukee Bay Lane Middle School, Muskego

Sarahi Monterrey, Waukesha North High School, Waukesha

Katelyn Morici, Waukesha Poplar Creek Elementary School, New Berlin

Katie Mulloy, New Berlin Ronald Reagan Elementary School, New Berlin

Janelle Osowski, Hartland North Lake Elementary School, North Lake

Sarah Ozurumba, Milwaukee ALBA, Milwaukee

Jennifer Reinert, Germantown Grantosa Drive Elementary School, Milwaukee

Patricia Rian, Milwaukee Wedgewood Park School, Milwaukee

Joanna Rizzotto, Milwaukee South Milwaukee High School, South Milwaukee

Chris Sellers, New Berlin Wauwatosa STEM, Wauwatosa

Michael Sievert, Franklin Hillcrest School, Kenosha

Beth Smith, Kenosha Frank Elementary School, Kenosha

Amber Thornton, Milwaukee King International High School, Milwaukee

Rochelle Vlaj, Milwaukee Transition High School, Milwaukee

Lisa Wathen, Bayside Nicolet High School, Glendale

Karla Zuehlke, Milwaukee IDEAL, Milwaukee

CESA 2

Carmen Behrens, Milton Whitewater Middle School, Whitewater

Loreen (Lori) Glass, Lake Geneva Saint Francis de Sales Grade School, Lake Geneva

Jacqueline Haberman, Jefferson Saint John the Baptist Grade School, Jefferson

Mikaela Hagen, Madison LaFollette High School, Madison

Kimberly Houser, Mazomanie Wisconsin Heights High School, Mazomanie

Nikki Huisheere, Janesville Our Lady of Assumption Grade School, Beloit

Don Karsh, Sun Prairie Sun Prairie High School, Sun Prairie

Kathleen (Kate) McNulty, Janesville Whitewater High School, Whitewater

Mark Nepper, Madison West High School, Madison

Stephanie Rummler, Burlington Nettie E Karcher School, Burlington

Candice Sayre, Fort Atkinson Fort Atkinson School District, Fort Atkinson

Rhonda Veroeven, Windsor Glacier Creek Middle School, Cross Plains

Megan Zirbel, Burlington Wheatland Center School, Burlington

CESA 3

Leif Carlson, Richland Center Richland Center High School, Richland Center

Judy Felsenthal, Lancaster Platteville Middle School, Platteville

Monica Kmak, Dodgeville Dodgeville Elementary School, Dodgeville

Kris McCoy, Mineral Point Mineral Point Middle School, Mineral Point

Rebecca Molledahl, Westby North Crawford Elementary School, Soldiers Grove

Gina Rollins, Lancaster Cuba City Elementary School, Cuba City

CESA 4

Karla Fitzgerald, La Crosse Spence Elementary School, La Crosse

Laura Koll, Sparta Sparta Meadowview Intermediate, Sparta

Maggie McHugh, Sparta La Crosse Design Institute, La Crosse

Ryan Nelson, La Crosse West Salem High School, West Salem

Mary Sackmann, Sparta Sparta High School, Sparta

Heather Stern, La Crosse North Woods International School, La Crosse

CESA 5

Elizabeth Gulden, Baraboo Willson Elementary School, Baraboo

Jan Imhoff, Baraboo Portage High School, Portage

James Taylor, Redgranite Montello Jr/Sr High School, Montello

Thomas Zimmerman, Marshfield Columbus Catholic High School, Marshfield

CESA 6

Sam Appleton, Kimberly Little Chute Middle School, Little Chute

Robyn Bindrich, Kewaskum Kewaskum Elementary/Middle and Farmington Elementary Schools, Kewaskum

Kelly Carter, Neenah Lourdes Academy High School, Oshkosh

Jenni DalleNogare, Fond du Lac Friendship Learning Elementary School, North Fond du Lac

Abby Johnson, West Bend Saint John Lutheran School, West Bend

Stacy Juhl, Hilbert Hortonville Middle School, Hortonville

Connie Kimball, Neenah Starr Academy, New London

Jodi King, Appleton Gerritts Middle School, Kimberly

Kevin Klueger, Mayville Dodgeland Elementary School, Juneau

NaQuisha Mann, Fox Lake SAGES, Fox Lake

Patrick Martin, Weyauwega Weyauwega High School, Weyauwega

Anne Scott, Oshkosh North High School, Oshkosh

CESA 7

Ashley Anthon, DePere West De Pere High School, De Pere

Amy Hanson, Brillion Chilton Middle School, Chilton

Justinn Heraly, De Pere West De Pere High School, De Pere

Frank Juarez, Sheboygan Sheboygan North High School, Sheboygan

Abby Linwood, Kimberly Saint Clare Catholic School, Wrightstown

Jill Wetzel, Sheboygan Farnsworth Middle School, Sheboygan

CESA 8

Rebecca Brink, Marinette Marinette High School, Marinette

Benjamin Grignon, Shawano Menominee Indian High School, Keshena

Tracy Tate, Pound Oconto Falls High School, Oconto Falls

CESA 9

Christine Kadonsky, Wausau West High School, Wausau

Joan Tabor, Merrill Merrill Area School, Merrill

Shari Wendland, Tomahawk Northwoods Community Elementary School, Harshaw

Michael Werdeo, Antigo Antigo High School, Antigo

CESA 10

Angela DeGidio, Blomer Parkview Elementary School, Chippewa Falls

Erika Galewski, Osseo Saint Mary Grade School Altoona, Altoona

Amy Hanna, Granton Granton High School, Granton

Katie Hatlestad, Withee Owen-Withee Elementary School, Owen

Susan Huston, Eau Claire Delong Middle School, Eau Claire

Jill Koehler, Chippewa Falls Parkview Elementary School, Chippewa Falls

Jennifer Kuehl, Eau Claire Stillson Elementary School, Chippewa Falls

Beverly Pierson, Eau Claire Memorial High School, Eau Claire

CESA 11

Tina Fern-Denzer, Woodville Viking Middle School, Woodville

Jaimie Howe, Menomonie River Heights Elementary School, Menomonie

Susan Olson-Rosenbush, Spooner Spooner High School, Spooner

Michael Wilson, Saint Croix Falls Saint Croix Falls High School, Saint Croix Falls

CESA 12

Mary Anderson-Petroske, Superior Superior High School, Superior

Tia Conley, Superior Superior Middle School, Superior

Danielle Krueger, Park Falls Chequamegon High School, Park Falls

Amanda Lindquist, Superior Superior Middle School, Superior

Sandra Dee Naas, Ashland Ashland High School, Ashland

Diane Punjak, Iron River Our Lady of the Lake Catholic, Ashland

Susan Thurn, Cable Drummond Elementary School, Drummond

2018 Principal Leaders

CESA 1

Patricia Cifax, Menomonee Falls Curtin Elementary School, Milwaukee

Heather Connolly, Kenosha Frank Elementary School, Kenosha

Deborah Erdmann, Menomonee Falls Grace Evangelical Lutheran School, Menomonee Falls

Rebecca Jones, Glendale Saint Eugene School, Fox Point

Sally Schumacher, Milwaukee Whitman Elementary School, Milwaukee

Brian Stuckey, Delafield Summit Elementary School, Oconomowoc

Mary Jo Tye, Mequon Oriole Lane Elementary School, Mequon

Marty Van Hulle, Pewaukee Pewaukee High School, Pewaukee

Scott Walter, Menomonee Falls Riverside Elementary School, Menomonee Falls

CESA 2

Laura Eicher, New Glarus New Glarus Elementary School, New Glarus

Mike Kruse, Stoughton Stoughton High School, Stoughton

CESA 4

Kay Berra, La Crosse Blessed Sacrament Elementary School, La Crosse

Nicki Pope, Camp Douglas Lemonweir Elementary School, Tomah

CESA 5

John Blosenski, Baraboo Al Behrman Elementary School, Baraboo

CESA 6

Mike Mauthe, Appleton Xavier High School, Appleton

Michael Rietveld, Combined Locks Kimberly High School, Kimberly

No Principal Leader award recipients from CESAs 3, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12

2018 Initiative Scholars

CESA 1

Thomas Burns, New Berlin Catholic Memorial High School, Waukesha

Kenrese Cain-White, Milwaukee Washington High School of Information Technology, Milwaukee

Morgan Corbeille, Delafield Arrowhead Union High School, Hartland

Jayke Giese, Franksville Shoreland Lutheran High School, Somers

Karla Hernandez-Garcia, Milwaukee St. Joan Antida High School, Milwaukee

Khiera Hood, Racine Washington Park High School, Racine

Brian Jimenez, Milwaukee Audubon High School, Milwaukee

Jaime Litwin, Milwaukee St. Thomas More High School, Milwaukee

Kat Mazang, Milwaukee Milwaukee School of Languages, Milwaukee

Biak Nung, Milwaukee Hamilton High School, Milwaukee

Jamie Parsley, Franklin Franklin High School, Franklin

Victoria Poindexter, Milwaukee Milwaukee Collegiate Academy, Milwaukee

Kayla Pontony, Waukesha Waukesha North High School, Waukesha

Alexis Santas, New Berlin New Berlin Eisenhower High School, New Berlin

Lilly Schindler, New Berlin Oconomowoc High School, Oconomowoc

Molly Schmidt, Milwaukee Hamilton High School, Sussex

Callie Smith, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran High School, Hartland

Brooke Spizzirri, Kenosha Kenosha Tremper High School, Kenosha

CESA 2

Catrina Askew, Beloit Beloit Memorial High School, Beloit

Maria Rene Essary, Burlington Westosha Central High School, Salem

Grace Farrington, Janesville Edgerton High School, Edgerton

Anna Featherstone, Walworth Faith Christian School, Williams Bay

Leo Martinez, Waterloo Waterloo High School, Waterloo

Brittany Neuman, Eagle Palmyra-Eagle High School, Palmyra

Madeline Polacek, Mazomanie Wisconsin Heights High School, Mazomanie

CESA 3

Julia Barnes, Hazel Green Southwestern Wisconsin High School, Hazel Green

Jeffery Cobb, Argyle Black Hawk High School, South Wayne

Kylea Kaye, Richland Center Richland Center High School, Richland Center

Ireln King, Mineral Point Mineral Point High School, Mineral Point

Bailey Kreul, Fennimore Fennimore High School, Fennimore

Lily Scallon, Boscobel Boscobel Area Schools, Boscobel

CESA 4

Ashley Aguilar, Arcadia Arcadia High School, Arcadia

Derek Dobbs, Galesville Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School, Galesville

Kya Fish, La Farge La Farge High School, La Farge

Caleb Jensen, Tomah Tomah High School, Tomah

Alethia Knutson, La Crosse 7 Rivers Community High School, La Crosse

CESA 5

Jillian Filtz, Custer Rosholt High School, Rosholt

Jerrod Foust, Necedah Necedah Area High School, Necedah

Danielle Griffey, Portage Portage High School, Portage

Molly-Jo Meixner, Rio Fall River High School, Fall River

Haley Olson, Wisconsin Dells Adams-Friendship High School, Adams

Abigail Vazquez Perez, Bancroft Almond-Bancroft High School, Almond

Kathy Zamarripa, Waupaca Waupaca High School, Waupaca

CESA 6

Kayla Burg, Menomonee Falls Slinger High School, Slinger

Ausencio Castaneda, Jr., Kewaskum Kewaskum High School, Kewaskum

Skylar Garza, Hartford Hartford Union High School, Hartford

Cheyanne Gehrke, Rushford Omro High School, Omro

Brenna Groenewold, Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian School, Waupun

Katherine Heidingsfelder, Appleton Tesla Engineering Charter School, Appleton

Karli Hinkley, Oshkosh St. Mary’s Springs Academy, Fond du Lac

Noah Johnson, Neenah St. Mary Catholic High School, Neenah

Cristina Martha, Milwaukee Wayland Academy, Beaver Dam

Maggie Moulis, Berlin Berlin High School, Berlin

Gabrielle Piechocki, Neenah Fox Valley Lutheran High School, Appleton

Cyan St Germaine, Appleton Appleton Central High School, Appleton

Kasey Wandling, Horicon Mayville High School, Mayville

Meckenzi Wolfgram, New London New London High School, New London

CESA 7

Gregory Evans, Maribel Denmark Community School, Denmark

Kayleen Flora-Trinkner, Nichols Seymour Community High School, Seymour

Samantha George, Denmark Denmark High School, Denmark

Kevin Kroeger, Two Rivers Roncalli High School, Manitowoc

Brandy Miettinen, Sturgeon Bay Sturgeon Bay High School, Sturgeon Bay

Raymond Shaw, Algoma Algoma High School, Algoma

Haley Wotruba, Green Bay Green Bay West High School, Green Bay

Tilydia Xiong, Sheboygan Kohler High School, Kohler

CESA 8

Steven Baker, Wausaukee Wausaukee High School, Wausaukee

Samantha Boehm, Marinette Marinette High School, Marinette

Elizabeth Grandaw, Wausaukee Crivitz High School, Crivitz High School

Kelsey McClain, Marinette Peshtigo High School, Peshtigo

McKenzy Mischo, Townsend Wabeno Jr/Sr High School, Wabeno

Ally Niven, Dunbar Pembine High School, Pembine

CESA 9

Dawson Bryant, Three Lakes Three Lakes High School, Three Lakes

Taylor Madl, Eagle River Northland Pines High School, Eagle River

Selena Mertins, Edgar Edgar High School, Edgar

Emily Riedel, Wautoma Northland Lutheran High School, Kronenwetter

Elly Schultz, Kronenwetter Newman Catholic High School, Wausau

CESA 10

Hannah Hinker, Greenwood Greenwood High School, Greenwood

Matteson Hynek, Osseo Eleva-Strum Central High School, Strum

Thomas Romans, Neillsville Neillsville High School, Neillsville

Josephine Skibbie, Stanley Thorp High School, Thorp

CESA 11

Bryce Aherns, Chetek Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School, Chetek

Luke Baier, Elmwood Elmwood High School, Elmwood

Michaela Borup, Spring Valley Spring Valley High School, Spring Valley

Jaden Flores, Elk Mound Elk Mound High School, Elk Mound

Hayley Hillman, Prescott Prescott High School, Prescott

Adam Jenkinson, Turtle Lake Turtle Lake High School, Turtle Lake

Denisha Sanders, Menomonie Menomonie High School, Menomonie

Sean Singh, Clear Lake Clear Lake High School, Clear Lake

CESA 12

Abby Bloomer, Glidden Chequamegon High School, Park Falls

Hailee Cadotte, Saxon Ashland High School, Ashland

James LaPointe, Bayfield Bayfield School High School, Bayfield