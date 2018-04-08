× Medical Examiner responds to 2 separate overdose deaths in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed they have responded to two separate scenes Sunday morning, April 8 — both for overdose deaths.

The first overdose death was near the area of 14th and Rogers.

The second overdose death was near the area of 10th and Oklahoma.

As of now, no other information has been released other than both deaths happened in the morning.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this story.