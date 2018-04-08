× MFD Rescue Divers pull man to safety from Milwaukee River

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Fire Department Rescue Divers pull a man to safety from the Milwaukee River early Sunday morning, April 8.

Authorities say a 49-year-old man was walking along the river walk, just north of Wisconsin Avenue, when he lost his balance and fell into the river around 12:45 a.m.

A Milwaukee police officer quickly tossed him a flotation device as MFD Rescue Divers jumped in.

The man was taken to the hospital and is listed in “good condition.”