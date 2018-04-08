× Milwaukee Bucks to host Fan Appreciation Night on Monday, April 9

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks announced on Sunday, April 8 that they will thank their fans for their continued support of the team at Monday’s home regular season finale against the Magic at 7 p.m.

According to a recent release, the game will mark the Bucks final regular season contest at the BMO Harris Bradley Center before the team moves into its new world-class arena next season.

Monday’s game will feature a full slate of prizes and giveaways to celebrate the season:

Summerfest tickets

Autographed game-worn jerseys

Thousands of giveaway items such as: Shirts 50th Anniversary items Extra giveaways from the 2017-18 season Plenty of gift cards will be given out to fans, making Monday’s regular season home finale a must-attend event.



Milwaukee’s own IshDARR will perform at halftime on Monday presented by 88Nine Radio Milwaukee.

Fans can purchase a Milwaukee Monday ticket package that includes a ticket to the game, plus a Milwaukee Original t-shirt designed by Too Much Metal, for $28. Limited tickets remain for the Bucks final regular season home game at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.bucks.com/tickets.