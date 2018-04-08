Police: 15-year-old shot during confrontation near 20th & Arthur

MILWAUKEE — A teenager is in the hospital Sunday morning, April 8, after being shot during a confrontation overnight.

Police responded to the non-fatal shooting near the area of 20th and Arthur around 1:30 a.m. Authorities say that’s where a 15-year-old boy was shot during a confrontation with another person.

Crews from the Milwaukee Fire Department gave the victim medical attention at the scene and then took him to the hospital . He is expected to survive.

The shooting suspect stayed on scene and was taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.