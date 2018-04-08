‘Relentless:’ Milwaukee man faces charges in connection to Columbia St. Mary’s stabbing

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is now facing charges in connection to the stabbing of a 56-year-old woman in a parking garage at Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital on back on April 2.

Police say 53-year-old James Dedrew has been charged with the following:

Attempt first degree intentional homicide, habitual criminality repeater, use of a dangerous weapon

Armed robbery (use of force), habitual criminality repeater

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the parking structure of the St. Mary’s Hospital around 7 p.m. Upon arrival, an officer said witnesses and medical staff found the victim and immediately took her to the hospital’s emergency department for life-saving medical intervention and surgery.

The victim told police she “did not know” the man, Dedrew, who stabbed her and said “I gave him my purse, but he stabbed me anyway.”

In the complaint, the victim said as she was walking to her vehicle, she saw Dedrew standing in the stairwell above her before he disappeared from view. Once she got to the third floor, where her car was parked, she walked past Dedrew — at which point he told her to “give me your purse or I’ll kill you.” Before she could even react, Dedrew pulled out a large knife and began to stab her repeatedly in the chest. The woman dropped her purse, but Dedrew continued to stab her in the arms, face, head and chest.

The victim said Dedrew asked for her keys and repeatedly told her to “get up and get in your car.” Due to her injuries, she told Dedrew she was unable to — then Dedrew continued to stab her while she was on the ground. Suddenly, Dedrew stopped stabbing her and the repeatedly kicked her in the head.

The woman described Dedrew’s attack as “relentless.”

Dedrew fled the parking garage on foot after a woman yelled “Stop! Leave her alone!” several times, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers say they were able to connect Dedrew to the attack after finding a blood trail from the parking lot leading outside to a nearby bus stop. Dedrew was later spotted at a second bus stop — where police arrested him.

This isn’t the first time he’s been accused in a case like this. Court records show the suspect committed a similar crime near 68th and Florist in Milwaukee in 2006. According to court records, the man stabbed two women in an apartment, and grabbed one inappropriately before fleeing the scene. The suspect told police he didn’t know if he stabbed someone, but “felt like he did.”