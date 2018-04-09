‘Significant danger’ to public: Acting sheriff outlines truck safety inspection, enforcement initiative

MILWAUKEE — Acting Sheriff Richard Schmidt held a news conference on Monday, April 9 to outline a truck safety inspection and enforcement initiative.

A Brookfield citizen also attended the news conference as part of her effort to make people aware of the importance of keeping their trucks well maintained. She lost her husband, Jay, in May 2017 when a brake drum broke off a truck traveling in front of his car on the freeway and crashed through his windshield.

“The massive size of trucks, when not properly maintained, provides a significant danger to the motoring public,” said Sheriff Schmidt. “The enforcement efforts will hold companies accountable for equipment violations, as well as aggressive operators who speed, tailgate and drive without due regard for the safety of the vehicles around them. We are changing the culture to avoid catastrophic consequences.”