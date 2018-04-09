“Aggressive actions:” Gov. Walker voices support for sending troops to Mexico border
MADISON, Wis. — Republican Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker says he welcomes President Donald Trump’s move to deploy National Guard troops to the border with Mexico.
Walker sent a letter Monday to Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan voicing his support for what he called President Trump’s “aggressive actions to secure our nation’s southern border.” Pocan on Friday had written Walker to ask that he reject the call to send troops, calling President Trump’s plan “grossly irresponsible.”
Walker cites examples of when former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama sent troops to the border to help fight the drug trade.
Walker says he sees deploying National Guard troops to the border as a way to reduce access to illegal drugs.
Wisconsin has not yet sent any troops to the border or been asked to send any.
Governor Scott Walker released the following statement in a news release on Monday:
“Let me be clear: the southern border of the United States of America is not secure. One of the most fundamental responsibilities of our federal government is to protect our borders and shores. Sadly, through several administrations, the federal government has failed in this fundamental responsibility.
Over the years, I have spoken with many state and federal leaders about border security, including several governors from southern border states. They explained the concerns they have about the many individuals crossing the border who they believe are connected to terrorist organizations or to areas of the world that harbor members of these organizations. They spoke of the volume of illegal drugs, human trafficking, and the movement of illegal firearms into our country.
As Governor, I want to ensure the safety of all of our citizens, and I want to reduce access to illegal drugs as part of a comprehensive strategy in dealing with opioid and illegal drug addiction,” Governor Walker continued. “Therefore, I welcome President Donald Trump’s aggressive actions to secure our nation’s southern border.”