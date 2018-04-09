Attorney: Federal agents seize documents from Michael Cohen, President Trump’s personal lawyer

US President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 9, 2018. President Donald Trump said Monday that 'major decisions' would be made on a Syria response in the next day or two, after warning that Damascus would have a 'big price to pay' over an alleged chemical attack on a rebel-held town.Trump condemned what he called a 'heinous attack on innocent' Syrians in Douma, as he opened a cabinet meeting at the White House. / AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMM

WASHINGTON — Federal agents carrying court-authorized search warrants have seized documents from President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen.

That’s according to a statement from Cohen’s attorney, Stephen Ryan. He says the search warrants were executed by the office of the U.S. Attorney for Southern District of New York but they are “in part” related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Ryan says agents seized “protected attorney client communications.” He is not elaborating on the contents. Ryan says the use of the search warrants is “completely inappropriate and unnecessary.”

Cohen is President Trump’s longtime personal lawyer. He has been under heavy public scrutiny in recent months for his payment of $130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had an affair with President Trump in the mid-2000s.