× Bon-Ton bankruptcy auction pushed back until April 10; stores could close if buyer not found

MILWAUKEE — The bankruptcy auction for Bon-Ton, the parent company of Boston Store, Younkers and Elder-Beerman was pushed back one day.

It was originally scheduled for Monday, April 9, but it will now happen on Tuesday morning, April 10.

On Friday, April 6, the company notified state officials 12 stores in Wisconsin could close, along with the corporate office in downtown Milwaukee.

The move would impact more than 2,200 Bon-Ton employees.

If a buyer is found for the company, some or all of the locations could remain open.

Company officials offered this statement on Friday:

“We are required to provide notification under certain state and federal laws of potential job losses even as we work diligently to complete a sale of the Company as a going concern. Bon-Ton is in active discussions with an investor group to acquire the Company in a court-supervised sale process. We are encouraged by the interest in Bon-Ton and we hope that jobs will be preserved through a sale process. We remain committed to pursuing the best path forward for the Company and its stakeholders, including Bon-Ton associates.”

The potentially affected locations include:

Boston Store at Shops of Grand Avenue, Milwaukee

Boston Store at Bayshore Town Center, Glendale

Boston Store at Regency Mall, Racine

Boston Store at Brookfield Square, Brookfield

Boston Store at Southridge Mall, Greendale

Boston Store at Mayfair Mall, Wauwatosa

Bon-Ton corporate office, Milwaukee

Also potentially impacted are: