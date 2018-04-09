Brunch is setting up shop in Brookfield: A popular breakfast spot in Milwaukee is now expanding

BROOKFIELD -- A popular breakfast spot in Milwaukee is now expanding. Brunch is setting up shop in Brookfield.

About Brunch in Brookfield (website)

The final inspections have been passed and we will be OPEN FOR BRUNCH starting tomorrow (Friday March 30th) at 7am and will be open through the week!

Michael Holz is proud to serve you innovative and upscale cuisine as the executive chef at Brunch. Originally from Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Michael has been in the restaurant industry for over 20 years. He has previously served as executive chef at The Knick and Evolution, both located in downtown Milwaukee. He loves the creative atmosphere at Brunch and looks forward to serving you some of his favorite dishes, including smoked whitefish spread and Brunch spaetzle. In his time outside of work, Michael enjoys spending time with his wife Kellie and son Lincoln.