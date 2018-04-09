Caught on camera: Suspect armed with tire iron robs Peters Dry Cleaners

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for your help in identifying a suspect wanted in a robbery at Peters Dry Cleaners on Friday, April 6.

The suspect entered the business around 3:10 p.m. Officials say he was armed with a tire iron, and demanded money from an employee. The suspect stole the money and fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a male, black, between 40-50 years-old, around 6’ tall, and between 240-250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black knit cap, black sunglasses, a black leather coat, and dark jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.