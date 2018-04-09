Do you need a box spring?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When shopping for a mattress a box spring is often an afterthought and what exactly is a box spring? So the question remains -- do you really need a box spring?

You may be tempted to skip the cost of a box spring but depending on where you buy the mattress and what type of mattress you’re buying that can be a really tricky decision.

The Better Sleep Council says, “…while most people focus on the mattress for comfort, in reality, your foundation is responsible for much of your bed’s comfort and support.”

Some companies like WINK recommend you use its own foundation or base. But what about memory foam and latex mattresses? Some memory foam and latex mattress sellers will say all you really need is a sturdy surface.

For example, the online mattress company Lull says its mattress will work with anything from a box spring to a slatted bed frame to the floor. Still, others recommend a foundation or a slatted or solid bunkie board or bed frame.

Consumer Reports says it’s best to do your research before you choose your mattress. It really all comes down to the warranty. If you don’t follow the manufacturer’s instructions then you might be voiding the warranty and that might cost you in the long run.

Consumer Reports recently top-rated the $1,400 Avocado Green innerspring mattress. Its warranty says you should use a rigid, solid surface or slatted bed base. It’s durable and ideal for a variety of sleepers whether you sleep on your back or side.

