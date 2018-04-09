× Frontier offers new non-stop flights from MKE to Austin, Raleigh/Durham, Philadelphia

MILWAUKEE — Frontier Airlines is growing at Milwaukee’s General Mitchell International Airport with two new non-stop routes and

returning seasonal service to Philadelphia starting this April.

These new non-stop flights will bring the number of destinations Frontier serves in Milwaukee to 10. The airline is celebrating the new service with fares as low as $39.

New Service:

Austin: April 9

Raleigh/Durham: April 8

Philadelphia: April 8

According to a news release, Frontier is focused on offering customers real choice and the ability to customize their travel to their needs and budget. For example, customers can purchase travel options like bags and seat selections either a la carte or in one low-priced bundle

called the WORKSsm. The Works bundle is considered one of the best values in the industry and offers customers full refundability, a carry-on bag, a checked bag, the best available seat (including exit rows and Stretch seating), waived change fees and priority boarding for as low as $59 each way. The Works is only available at FlyFrontier.com.

Frontier flies one of the youngest fleets in the industry, consisting of nearly 80 Airbus A320 Family aircraft. With nearly 200 new planes on order, Frontier will continue to grow to deliver on the mission of providing affordable travel across America.