K-9 units search Capitol after bomb threat to Gov. Walker's office; nothing found

MADISON — K-9 units searched the Capitol in Madison on Monday, April 9 following a bomb threat.

According to Department of Administration officials, a letter was received by the Dane County Court from an inmate in the Wisconsin prison system. That letter indicated there was a bomb threat to Governor Scott Walker’s office.

Capitol police were notified.

Shortly before 3 p.m., K-9 units searched the area and Capitol police found no threat — and the scene was cleared.