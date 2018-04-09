Man dies weeks after being attacked in driveway during attempted carjacking

MILWAUKEE — Kenneth Deramus, 62, died on Saturday, April 7 after he was attacked in his own driveway during an attempted carjacking. It happened outside a home near 3rd and Keefe in February. Officials say his death will be ruled as a homicide.

Police arrested and charged Dorian Ramsey with aggravated battery. Amended charges will be sought against Ramsey.

Kenisha Deramus said she believes her father was targeted for his car.

“He just bought that car. He ain’t have that car a month,” said Kenisha Deramus.

According to a criminal complaint, police responded to the neighborhood on Feb. 18, and spoke with a woman who stated “she was awakened by a horn blaring from a vehicle outside of her house.” When she looked out the window, she saw her boyfriend, Kenneth Deramus, sitting in a car and telling the woman that Ramsey, who was standing near him, should “leave him alone.”

The complaint indicates the woman went downstairs to let her boyfriend into the building. As she unlocked the door, the woman told police she heard her boyfriend yell — and then “she saw Ramsey strike (her boyfriend) in the face with a closed fist.” The woman went back upstairs to call police. When she went back to the window, she noticed Ramsey “stomping” on her boyfriend’s head.

Deramus was taken to a hospital for treatment.

When police arrived to speak with him, they learned he had “suffered multiple facial fractures, a broken nose, and cranial brain bleeding.” Deramus was admitted to intensive care — and “never gained consciousness while officers were there to speak with him.”

Police announced on Monday, April 9th that Deramus died from his injuries on April 7.