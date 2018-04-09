Marvin Patterson due in court, accused in shooting death of high school senior

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Marvin Patterson, the Milwaukee man charged in connection with the shooting death of Kiara Brown, 18, will return to court on Monday, April 9 for his preliminary hearing.

Marvin Patterson has been charged with one count of first degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.

During Patterson's initial appearance, the state asked for bail to be set at $150,000. The defense requested a much lower amount.

"He's been in Milwaukee his whole life. In 2017 he graduated from Vincent High School," Patterson's defense said. "He was working up until his current incarceration at Walmart and Timbercare. He has no record, he did turn himself in on Tuesday."

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the 98th and Carmen in Milwaukee around 5:30 a.m. for the report of a person shot in a vehicle. Police had been alerted by a citizen -- who had observed a white car blocking an alley with the driver's door open.

The citizen did not observe anyone in the driver’s seat but did observe a woman, who appeared to be dead, in the passenger seat. According to police, Brown was shot inside a vehicle at that location and died from her injuries.

Patterson told investigators that he then decided to point the gun at Brown's head -- and when he did so the gun went off. Patterson told detectives he didn't intend to kill Brown. After the shooting, Patterson says he "freaked out" and drove the car into an alley and left the scene.

The commissioner ultimately set bail at $100,000 and shared a message for the public.

"It's one of those moments on why young people in my estimation, should not be in possession of firearms. Inexperience, unable to properly deal with your firearm. And then these sort of tragedies occur," Court Commissioner Robert Webb Jr. said.

If convicted, Patterson could face up to 60 years in prison.