Mayor Tom Barrett offers comments on Milwaukee’s work to reduce lead poisoning

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett was joined by Dr. Geoffrey Swain, medical director of the City of Milwaukee Health Department, on Monday, April 9 to provide comments on the city’s work to reduce lead poisoning.
Mayor Barrett will highlighted the progress the city indicates it has made on lead poisoning.
Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) issued a stop work order on lead abatement in Milwaukee that was being funded by a federal grant. The city used the federal money to hire contractors to replace windows — often the source of the highest concentrations of lead. That left property owners responsible for removing any other lead sources themselves.
