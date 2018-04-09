National Gin and Tonic Day: The special drink to mix up and celebrate

MILWAUKEE -- It's National Gin and Tonic Day! Mary Pellettieri from Top Note Tonic and Peter Clement from Great Lakes Distillery joins FOX6 WakeUp with a way you can celebrate.
Top O’ The Mornin’
1.5 oz. Rehorst Gin
Top Top Note Indian Tonic
Glass: G&T Goblet or Rocks
Garnish: Sprig of Tarragon, 2 Grapefruit Wheel Quarters, Pinch of Pomegranate Seeds
(Fresh or Dried)
Fill glass with Ice. Pour in Rehorst Gin and top with Top Note Indian Tonic. Garnish with 2 Grapefruit Wheel Quarters inserted into sides of glass, a Sprig of woke Tarragon (Tarragon sprig lightly tapped on the back of your hand), and a pinch of Pomegranate Seeds strewed across the top of the cocktail.
I’m Not Bitter, You’re Bitter
1.5 oz. Rehorst Gin
.25 oz. Vermu de Bodegon (Or Sweet Vermouth of Your Choosing)
Top Top Note Bitter Lemon Tonic
Glass: G&T Goblet or Rocks
Garnish: Mint Sprig, 2 Orange Wheels, 3 Blackberries
Fill glass with Ice. Pour in Rehorst Gin, Vermouth, and top with Top Note Bitter Lemon Tonic.
Garnish with 2 Orange Wheels inserted into sides of glass, a Sprig of woke Mint (Mint sprig lightly tapped on the back of your hand), and 3 Blackberries.
Spanish G&T
- 1.5- 2oz Rehorst Gin
- 2 dashes angostura bitters
- Fresh lemon peel squeeze, drop peel
- Add 2 slices cucumber wheels
- Add juniper berries (5)
- Ice
- Top with Top Note Indian Tonic [Approx. 3-4 oz]
Z & T
- 1.5- 2 oz Rehorst Z Gin
- Squeeze of fresh lemon juice
- Add lemon wheel to glass
- Ice
- Top with Top Note Bitter Lemon [Approx. 3-4 oz]
Goodland G&T
- 1 ½ oz Rehorst Gin
- ½ oz Goodland Cranberry Liqueur
- Squeeze of fresh lime juice
- Top with Top Note Indian Tonic [Approx. 3-4 oz]