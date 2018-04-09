Now former sheriff’s deputy charged in connection with jail death bound over for trial

MILWAUKEE — James Ramsey-Guy, a former Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy charged in connection with the April 2016 death of Terrill Thomas, an inmate at the Milwaukee County Jail, was in court Monday, April 9 for his preliminary hearing — and we learned Ramsey-Guy resigned from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office after it was recommended that he be terminated.

Ramsey-Guy, 38, faces a felony charge of abuse of residents of penal facilities.

During his preliminary hearing, a Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office investigator testified, and a motion to dismiss the case by the defense was denied. Probable cause was found for further proceedings and Ramsey-Guy was bound over for trial.

An arraignment was set for April 30.

Ramsey-Guy is one of three (now former) Milwaukee County Jail staffers charged in connection with the death of Terrill Thomas, jailed in connection with a shooting at the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. He died as a result of dehydration — his death ruled a homicide.

The other two individuals charged are Nancy Evans, jail commander, and Kashka Meadors, jail supervisor. In February, we learned Evans and Meadors had resigned after termination was recommended.

Evans faces one count of resisting or obstructing an officer (felony) and one count of misconduct in office-act/inconsistent duty (misdemeanor). She has pleaded not guilty and is due in court on May 16 for a status conference.

Meadors faces one count of abuse of residents of penal facilities (felony). She has pleaded not guilty. A scheduling conference has been set for April 30.

An investigation revealed Thomas had water to his cell shut off as punishment for flooding it with a mattress in April 2016. Prosecutors say Meadors ordered Ramsey-Guy to shut off the water. Prosecutors said Ramsey-Guy also had an obligation to notify other people that had taken place. Prosecutors say Evans failed to preserve surveillance video showing the water turned off and lied to police about what the footage showed.

During an inquest into Thomas’ death, a Milwaukee County jury unanimously recommended criminal charges against seven staffers at the Milwaukee County Jail. The district attorney determined the other four shouldn’t be prosecuted.

Armor Correctional Health, the company contracted to provide inmate health services at the jail was also charged with seven misdemeanor counts of “intentionally falsifying health care record” in the Thomas case.

At the time of Thomas’ death, the jail was overseen by conservative firebrand Sheriff David Clarke, who resigned in August to join a political action committee in support of President Donald Trump.