Police: Man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound; no one in custody

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning, April 9.

According to police, around 12:50 a.m. a 24-year-old man walked into a local hospital suffering from a non-fatal gunshot injury.

The victim stated that he parked in the area of 35th and Wisconsin to conduct maintenance on his car when he heard a gunshot and realized that he had been shot. He states that he was then taken to the hospital by a family member.

The victim is being treated for a non-life threatening injury.

MPD continues to investigate the matter.