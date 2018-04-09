President Trump condemns ‘heinous’ gas attack in Syria

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has condemned the “heinous” suspected poison gas attack in Syria and said he’ll make a decision on the U.S. response within 24 to 48 hours.

US President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 9, 2018. President Donald Trump said Monday that ‘major decisions’ would be made on a Syria response in the next day or two, after warning that Damascus would have a ‘big price to pay’ over an alleged chemical attack on a rebel-held town.Trump condemned what he called a ‘heinous attack on innocent’ Syrians in Douma, as he opened a cabinet meeting at the White House. / AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMM

Speaking in the White House Cabinet Room Monday, President Trump vowed to find out who is responsible for the attack that reportedly killed at least 40 people.

President Trump said during a Cabinet meeting with reporters that, “If it’s Russia, if it’s Syria, if it’s Iran, if it’s all of them together, we’ll figure it out.”

Opposition activists said 40 people died in the chemical attack late Saturday in the suburbs of the Syrian capital and blamed it on the Syrian government, which is closely allied with Russia. Syria has blamed Israel for a missile attack on a central air base early Monday that reportedly killed 14 people, including three Iranians.

