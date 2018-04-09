× Suspended Milwaukee Health Department staffer says she’s a scapegoat for lead-abatement problems

MILWAUKEE — A suspended Milwaukee Health Department official says she’s a scapegoat for top-level management’s errors that contributed to a scandal in the city’s lead-abatement program.

Lisa Lien, a home environmental health manager supporting the Milwaukee Health Department’s lead program, received a 10-day suspension in December 2017 for her role in the mistakes.

“The magnitude of the injustice served to the children of the City of Milwaukee is immense and had the previous division director not been lax in his oversight the result of this disciplinary action would have been much more consequential,” wrote Angela Hagy, director of the Disease Control and Environmental Health division within the health department.

But Lien filed a lengthy rebuttal to the discipline and blames top-level management for errors.

“It is clear that MHD Administration was more focused on using me as a scapegoat than safeguarding our Milwaukee children against lead hazards,” Lien wrote.

Lien’s disciplinary file and her response were finally released to FOX6 News and other news outlets late Monday under an open records request made in January. Lien had unsuccessfully fought the release in court.

The lead-abatement scandal in Mayor Tom Barrett’s administration has grown since Barrett first revealed in January that health officials may have failed to notify thousands of families whose children had tested high for lead in their blood. Former Health Commissioner Bevin Baker resigned under pressure but has denied wrongdoing.