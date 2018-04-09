The growing season: Feeding those in need at the Hunger Task Force Farm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Hunger Task Force Farm. He spent the morning learning how the Hunger Task Force is getting ready for the growing season -- and how the food they grow will help feed those in need in the community.

About Hunger Task Force Farm (website)

Dig in with us at the Hunger Task Force Farm where we grow fresh fruits and vegetables to feed hungry people in our community.

The Farm is located at 9000 S. 68th Street in Franklin (53132). Requirements:

Activity requires lifting, twisting, bending, and volunteers to be on their feet for the entire three-hour activity.

Closed-toe sturdy shoes must be worn – no sandals.

Dress appropriately for working outdoors. Layers are recommended, as is clothing that allows maximum flexibility.

Volunteers must be 16 years of age or older. An adult chaperone must accompany anyone between 12-15 years of age. Chaperones must also fill out a volunteer application.