Thrillist.com: Kopp’s Frozen Custard named 1 of the ’31 Best Burger Joints in America’ 🍔

MILWAUKEE — Kopp’s Frozen Custard has made Thrillist.com’s list of “31 Best Burger Joints in America!”

The list was published at Thrillist.com on April 3.

Thrillist officials said on the site, “the restaurants featured on this list make burgers the unquestioned stars of the show.” The restaurants picked for this list were chosen by Thrillist’s national burger critic Kevin Alexander.

Here is the complete list:

Bill’s Hamburgers, Los Angeles, Calif.

Bless Your Heart Burgers, Portland, Ore.

Brooks’ Sandwich Shop, Charlotte, North Carolina

Burgerfuel, Indianapolis, Ind.

Cherry Cricket, Denver, Colo.

Chris Madrid’s, San Antonio, Tx.

The Company Burger, New Orleans, La.

Fred’s Meat and Bread, Atlanta, Ga.

Gabby’s Burgers and Fries, Nashville, Tenn.

Gilbert’s 17th Street Grill, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Grill Marks, Greenville, South Carolina

Grind Burger Kitchen, Louisville, Ky.

Hiho Cheeseburger, Santa Monica, Ca.

Hubcap Grill, Houston, Tx.

Keller’s Drive-in, Dallas, Tx.

Kopp’s Frozen Custard, Milwauke, Wis.

Loretta’s Northwesterner, Seattle, Wash.

Miller’s Bar, Dearborn, Mich.

Nation, Cincinnati, Ohio

Nic’s Gril, Oklahoma City, Okla.

Petey’s Burger, Queens, New York

Pie ‘n Burger, Pasadena, Calif.

Ray’s Hell Burger, Arlington, Va.

Sketch Burger, Philadelphia, Pa.

Small Cheval, Chicago, Ill.

The Stand, Phoenix, Ariz.

Tookie’s Burgers and More, Seabrook, Tx.

Town Topic, Kansas City, Mo.

Triple XXX, West Lafayette, Ind.

White Hut, Springfield, Mass.

White Manna, Hackensack, New Jersey

