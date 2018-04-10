2nd person dies from injuries sustained in Beaver Dam apartment fire

BEAVER DAM — A second person has died following a fire that happened at a 17-unit apartment building on Third Street in Beaver Dam. Jade Wilson, 24 and Corrine Boline, 63, died from their injuries sustained in the fire that happened on Sunday, April 7.

Multiple people were pulled from the burning apartment complex on Saturday. It happened around 6 a.m. near 3rd and La Crosse St.

Five people were taken to the hospital after the fire. Officials say 24-year-old Jade Wilson died at Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee from injuries received in the fire. A resident of the complex, 63-year-old Corrine Bolin, also died as a result of the fire.

Firefighters were called to the complex after someone reported smoke and flames in the hallways. Eventually, 12 departments worked together to contain the fire.

The building’s structure was damaged and the roof collapsed as a result of the fire.

St. Vincent De Paul established an “Emergency Response Fund” at the American Bank for residents impacted by the fire.

Monetary donations can be made at the three Beaver Dam locations of the American Bank and should be made out to the St. Vincent De Paul Emergency Response Fund.

Non-monetary donations are being taken at the St. Vincent De Paul Store on 125 Dodge Dr., Beaver Dam.