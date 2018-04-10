× Artist, kids from Penfield Children’s Center create art for new Bucks’ arena using basketballs

MILWAUKEE — A local artist and kids from Penfield Children’s Center worked together on Tuesday, April 10 to create a work of art that will go in the new Milwaukee Bucks’ arena. Fittingly, the piece was made using basketballs.

“When you paint a basketball or a football or a volleyball and you roll it on canvas or paper, it leaves a print of the dimples, the logos. It’s super cool. Super fun to do,” said Tom Mosser, artist.

Bucks’ mascot Bango even made an appearance, helping the kids create their masterpiece.

The final product, which will be 18 feet tall and 11 feet wide, will depict a Bucks’ logo.

It will eventually be installed at the entrance to the Loft Club on the suite level of the new arena.