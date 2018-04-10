× Froedtert’s Clinical Cancer Center offers free head & neck cancer screening

MILWAUKEE — Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin will host a free head and neck cancer screening on Wednesday, April 11 to detect cancers of the mouth, tongue, neck, vocal cords, sinuses, tonsils and salivary glands.

Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin clinical staff will provide free screenings from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Froedtert & MCW Clinical Cancer Center, located on the Froedtert Hospital campus. Walk-ins are welcome; registration is encouraged. Those interested should call 414-805-3666 to register.

A news release says some early warning signs of head and neck cancer include but are not limited to: pain when swallowing, pain in the neck or throat that doesn’t go away, difficulty chewing, swallowing or moving tongue, changes in voice or a lump in the neck. The cancer is highly curable if found early.

Officials say people should consider screening if they have risk factors of tobacco use, alcohol use, exposure to HPV (human papillomaviruses) or unexplained and lingering symptoms. The information gathered at the screening will be forwarded to physicians to assess further treatment.