Gas station brings back full service, with a high-tech twist

ATLANTA, Ga. — After a metro Atlanta gas station saw a 200 percent increase in “slider” crimes, the owners decided to try something new.

Slider crimes occur when someone “slides” into your passenger seat while you are pumping gas, and makes off with your possessions — sometimes including your vehicle.

Owners at the Shell gas station on Cascade Rd. in Atlanta have decided to bring the age-old concept of full service back, but with a twist.

Customers can download the station’s app and create a profile.

You then choose your attendant, the type of fuel you’d like and the amount you need. The purchase is registered and an attendant comes out and pumps your gas, and you don’t even have to open your door.

Not only does the app keep you safe inside your vehicle, it also protects you from skimming crimes, because you never have to swipe your credit card.

Shandreka Rogers said she hopes the idea catches on.

“I did think twice about coming here,” said Rogers. “I told my daughter this is going to get me to start coming to Shell a lot and so I asked the man whether this was permanent and he said that was the plan.”

The attendants are only available between 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.