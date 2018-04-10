× Germantown police seek suspect accused of taking photo of woman in McDonald’s restroom

GERMANTOWN — Germantown police are seeking a suspect accused of taking a photo of a woman in the restroom at McDonald’s.

According to police, on Monday, April 9, officers were called out for a “disorderly conduct” call at the McDonald’s at Mequon Rd.

There, they learned the suspect came into the women’s restroom and took the photo of the woman from under the stall.

The suspect then fled the scene in a recreational vehicle, white in color with a blue stripe and no license plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Germantown police.