× Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals matchup April 11 will be streamed live on Facebook

ST. LOUIS — As part of an enhanced partnership with Major League Baseball and Facebook, the Milwaukee Brewers’ 12:15 p.m. contest against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, April 11 will be telecast exclusively on Facebook.

According to a news release from Brewers’ officials, earlier this year, Major League Baseball and Facebook unveiled an expanded partnership for the 2018 MLB season, highlighted by an agreement to produce and broadcast one game every week to a global audience on Facebook. This 25-game package of weekly broadcasts will be distributed exclusively on Facebook Watch in the United States via the MLB Live show page.

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to access Wednesday’s contest:

Using Facebook Watch – Step-by-Step Access Guide

Desktop:

Launch a web browser and navigate to www.facebook.com. Log-in to Facebook. Once logged in, search for “MLB Live.” Follow the “MLB Live” show Page to receive updates.

Mobile:

Download and/or launch the Facebook app on your phone or tablet device. Search for “MLB Live.” Follow the “MLB Live” show Page to receive updates.

TV:

Download the Facebook video app on your TV or streaming device and search for “MLB Live.” (Alternatively) Stream a game from your phone to a TV on the same Wi-Fi network by tapping the (TV) icon.

There will be no blackout restrictions in the U.S. as the game will be available to every person on Facebook.

Additionally, the Brewers 12:10 p.m. contest on Wednesday, May 30 vs. the Cardinals is scheduled to be aired exclusively on Facebook.