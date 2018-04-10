Milwaukee Co. to receive state grant to support Sherman Phoenix project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee County on Tuesday, April 10 is receiving a Community Development Investment Grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to support The Sherman Phoenix.

The Sherman Phoenix is being built on the site of the former BMO Harris Bank that was damaged in a fire after violent protests broke out in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood in August 2016.

Organizers say Sherman Phoenix will house more than 17 small businesses and create 75 new jobs in the area.

Some of those tenants, including The Juice Kitchen-Uprising Cafe, Purple Door Ice Cream and Embody Yoga have set up shop inside the Sherman Phoenix development.

The unrest happened after the fatal officer-involved shooting of Sylville Smith.

The BMO Harris Bank near 36th and Fond du Lac was one of several businesses that was torched.

Members of the community identified a need for change.

"Being here represents healing for the community for me and supporting other small businesses is like creating a family," said Angela Mallett, Honeybee and Sage Apothecary.

The project is $1 million shy of its $3.5 million fundraising goal.