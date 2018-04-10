× Mixed results on nation’s report card in Wisconsin

MADISON — Wisconsin eighth grade students are scoring better than the national average on math tests known as the nation’s report card, but fourth grade reading scores are below the average.

The National Assessment of Educational Progress was given to students in fourth and eighth grade last spring.

Fourth-grade reading scores were 220, which is down from 223 in 2015 and below the national average of 221.

Eighth grade reading scores, and fourth and eighth grade math scores, were all above the national average.

African American students in Wisconsin in both fourth and eighth grades underperformed students nationally. Wisconsin Hispanic students were also at or below the national averages.

State Superintendent Tony Evers said Tuesday that the results show the desperate need to close achievement gaps.