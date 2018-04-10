× Riverside University H.S. students, teachers rally against proposed budget cuts

MILWAUKEE — Riverside University High School students, parents, and teachers on Tuesday, April 10 will rally to urge the Milwaukee Public Schools Board of Directors to reject a proposed five percent cut to school budgets throughout the MPS system.

If the cuts are approved, it is estimated that Riverside High will lose $250,000 worth of supplies, technology, and transportation.

Tuesday’s morning rally comes in advance of a Tuesday night school board meeting — which hundreds of teachers, students, and parents are expected to attend to voice opposition to the proposed cuts.