× Seth Meyers’ wife gives birth in lobby of their building

NEW YORK — Seth Myers says his new son was born in the lobby of their apartment building.

The “Late Night with Seth Meyers” host told his audience Monday about the birth of his second child.

Myers said he figured he had plenty of time when his wife, Alexi Ashe, went into labor Sunday. But she told him she wasn’t able to reach the car, and the baby arrived in the lobby.

The 44-year-old said he called 911 and over the course of a minute said, “We’re about to have a baby. We’re having a baby. We had a baby.”

Emergency responders took his wife and their son, Axel, to a hospital.

The couple have a 2-year-old son.