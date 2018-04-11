A fairy tale fantasy for the family: See the Milwaukee Ballet’s world premiere of Beauty and the Beast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's a tale as old as time, told in this way for the first time. Milwaukee Ballet's world premiere of Beauty and the Beast debuts Thursday, April 12 -- and Carl spent the morning getting an early look at the show.

A fairy tale fantasy for the family! In his new ballet, Michael Pink tells the beloved story of love and redemption, following Belle and the Prince who was transformed into a Beast. Beauty and the Beast features our international cast of dancers, alongside nearly 80 children from Milwaukee Ballet School & Academy. Read our audience and children’s guide to learn more about this world premiere.