A look back at House Speaker Paul Ryan’s 20-year political career

WASHINGTON — A major change in Washington. After serving nearly two decades in Congress, House Speaker Paul Ryan will step down after his term. The announcement was made Wednesday, April 11.

When Ryan was first elected in 1998, he was only 28 years old. With degrees in economics and political science, Ryan had worked for Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill. Once in office, the Janesville congressman focused on tax reform.

It was late last year that the Republican controlled Congress, with Ryan as Speaker, made that reform a reality.

“He was someone who really cared about policy. He cared about the numbers and he was willing to make the difficult argument,” said Rick Esenberg, Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty.

One issue of Paul Ryan’s that proved difficult: reforming Medicare and Social Security.

“Medicare and Medicaid are health care entitlement programs are the big and primary drivers of our debt, Social Security clearly has an influence in this,” said Ryan.

Critics responded with a television ad and a Paul Ryan lookalike.

In 2012, Ryan became vice presidential nominee for candidate Mitt Romney.

In 2015, Congress elected Ryan to the the 54th Speaker. Before that, Ryan served as chairman of the House Committee on Ways and Means, as well as the House Budget Committee.

More recently there was some friction between Ryan and President Donald Trump, during Trump’s candidacy. With Ryan uncomfortable with President Trump’s position on tariffs and the President’s comments about other nations.

Ryan has been controversial for his support of the National Rifle Association and has been a target for immigrant irghts groups.

In a 20-year career, many doubt at age 48 that career is over.

“Given Speaker Ryan’s relative youth, 2024, yeah we could see him running for president,” said Esenberg.

Political experts say they believe Paul Ryan will not give up trying to reform what they call entitlement programs, such as Medicare and Medicaid.