Celebrate spring! ‘Art in Bloom’ returns to Milwaukee Art Museum April 12-15 🌼🌷

MILWAUKEE — It may not feel quite like spring but it will look — and smell — that way inside the Milwaukee Art Museum this weekend. “Art in Bloom” returns Thursday, April 12 through Sunday, April 15.

According to a news release from the museum, the popular event offers visitors the chance to see 40 art-inspired floral installations on display, inspired by a works from the museum’s collection and created by experts in gardening, floral and landscape design.

Those who attend can take part in gardening seminars, family activities and high tea in the cafe. See dresses made out of blooms at a floral fashion show Saturday night, April 14 at 7 p.m.

Also on April 14, the museum says three professional florists will compete for the title of Iron Designer 2018 at the Iron Design Competition, presented by the Milwaukee Art Museum’s Garden Club.

Here’s a breakdown of the event and ticket information:

WHEN:

Thursday, April 12: 10 a.m.–8 p.m.

Floral installations take place 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

Friday, April 13: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Saturday, April 14: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Iron Design Competition begins at 11 a.m. in Lubar Auditorium

Sunday April 15: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

WHERE:

Milwaukee Art Museum

700 N. Art Museum Dr.

Milwaukee Art Museum

700 N. Art Museum Dr.

General Admission Pricing

$5 for Members

$20 for adults ($17 advance tickets)

$18 for seniors (65+) and students (w/ID)

Free for kids 12 and under