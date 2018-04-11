‘Desperate for some leafy greens:’ Deer breaks through glass window at Pewaukee flower shop 🦌💐

PEWAUKEE — The manager of a Pewaukee flower shop says she woke up to a strange phone call on Wednesday morning, April 11. A deer crashed through the window of her shop!

It happened at “Bank of Flowers.”

The store manager said a wholesaler was dropping off a delivery when he came across the scene.

There was broken glass and tufts of fur and blood covering a table placed right behind the window. That apparently prevented the deer from getting any further into the shop.

“We’re thinking that he may have gotten a little excited by one of our plants in the window. We do have gorgeous plants. Apparently he was desperate for some leafy greens to get a little bite of,” said Ceci Scheuber, Bank of Flowers manager.

Scheuber said that same area was smashed in once before, and that’s why there’s a window there now.