FBI offers $5,000 reward to find 25-year-old Trevoer Hull, wanted for armed robbery

MILWAUKEE — The FBI Milwaukee Division needs your help locating a man in connection with an armed robbery of the Pyramax Bank located on National Avenue in West Allis.

Officials say 25-year-old Trevoer Hull, is also a wanted accomplice to a serial bank robber, Devontae Amos.

Amos was arrested back in August of 2017, for the armed robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank located near 62nd and National Avenue on May 9th — and the Pyramax Bank located near 80th and National on May 31st.

PHOTO GALLERY

Hull is still on the run.

Authorities describe Hull as a black male, 5’7″ tall, 130 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

The FBI Milwaukee Division is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Hull. Officials say, Hull should be considered armed and dangerous. Use caution, do not approach and contact law enforcement. The FBI Milwaukee Division can be contacted at (414) 276-4684.