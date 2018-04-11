× Gov. Walker: Richard Schmidt will remain acting sheriff for remainder of Clarke’s term

MADISON — Richard Schmidt will remain the Milwaukee County acting sheriff for the remainder of ex-Sheriff David Clarke’s term, which ends on Jan. 7, 2019, Gov. Scott Walker announced Wednesday, April 11.

Gov. Walker announced he will not appoint a replacement to fill the vacancy created by Clarke’s resignation.

“With the November election just months away, Governor Walker believes it is best left to the voters of Milwaukee County to decide who their next sheriff should be,” said Amy Hasenberg, Governor Walker’s press secretary in a statement.