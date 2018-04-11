Gov. Walker signs Sara’s Law at the Sara Quirt-Sann Memorial Courtroom in Wausau

WAUSAU — Governor Scott Walker on Wednesday, April 11 signed Sara’s Law at the Sara Quirt-Sann Memorial Courtroom in Wausau.

The bill makes it a Class H felony to cause or threaten bodily harm to guardians ad litem, corporation counsels, or attorneys in response to their official actions in family law proceedings. A Class H felony conviction carries a maximum sentence of six years, a $10,000 fine, or both.

“Just over one year ago, the Wausau community and our entire state were shocked by the tragic killings of Sara Quirt-Sann, Dianne Look, Karen Barclay, and Detective Jason Weiland,” said Governor Walker. “Wausau’s community came together to support one another, which is why we are here today signing Sara’s Law. I thank Sara’s husband Scott Sann, Representative Pat Snyder, Senator Jerry Petrowski for their leadership. Because of their efforts, there are new legal protections for those who dedicate their careers to helping others.”