Man accused of taking photo of woman in bathroom stall at Germantown McDonald’s

GERMANTOWN — Germantown police are looking to identify a man accused of taking a photo of a woman inside a stall at a McDonald’s bathroom. It happened on Monday, April 9 at the McDonald’s located on Mequon Road.

According to police, around 4:45 p.m., an unknown male suspect entered the restroom and took a picture of the woman from under the stall. Officials say the man fled southbound on Mequon Road, in a white RV with blue stripe.

PHOTO GALLERY

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Germantown police at 262-253-7780 or call the Washington County Law Enforcement Tip Line at: 1-800-232-0594.