Man, woman featured on Wisconsin's Most Wanted indicted for armed carjackings; 1 at large

MILWAUKEE — A man and woman who were featured on FOX6’s Wisconsin’s Most Wanted have been federally indicted for armed carjackings in Milwaukee. One remains at large.

They are Brittney Neal, 24, and Cedric Glosson, 23. Both were charged with one count of motor vehicle robbery and one count of

discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence related to a Sept. 27, 2017, carjacking on N. 29th St. Neal also is charged with an Oct. 22, 2017, carjacking on W. Vienna Ave. in which a firearm was brandished, according to a news release from United States Attorney’s Office officials.

Glosson remained at large, as of Wednesday, April 11.

With respect to September incident, Neal and Glosson each face up to 15 years in prison for the carjacking and a minimum mandatory consecutive sentence of 10 years to life in prison on the firearm count.

With respect to the October incident, Neal faces up to 15 years in prison on the carjacking count and a minimum mandatory seven years to life in prison for brandishing the firearm.

If Neal were convicted of both discharging a firearm during the September carjacking and brandishing a firearm during the October carjacking, she would face a mandatory minimum sentence of 35 years in prison.

Anyone with information as to Glosson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the United States Marshals Service Tip Line at 414-297-3707.