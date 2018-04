× Mark your calendars: Packers 2018 preseason opponents are set!

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers’ preseason schedule features an opener at Lambeau Field and four games against AFC teams.

The preliminary schedule was released by the National Football League on Wednesday, April 11. Specific dates and times will be announced at a later date.

Aug. 9-13: Tennessee Titans

Aug. 16-20: Pittsburgh Steelers

Aug. 23-26: at Oakland Raiders

Aug. 30-31: at Kansas City Chiefs