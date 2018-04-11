× Milwaukee’s public safety telecommunications employees honored by mayor, officials

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett joined Fire Chief Mark Rohlfing and Police Chief Alfonso Morales on Wednesday, April 11 to recognize the city’s public safety telecommunications employees.

The mayor highlighted the efforts and integral role of the city’s 911 staff with a proclamation.

A news release indicates the recognition comes during “911 Public Safety Telecommunicators Week” celebrated from Sunday, April 8, to Saturday, April 14. The week-long celebration thanks the individuals who have committed themselves to helping people who need it most. For more information, you’re encouraged to visit npstw.org.